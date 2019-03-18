John Cena is ''happy'' his former fiancée Nikki Bella has moved on.

The 41-year-old wrestler and actor split with Nikki just days before their planned wedding date last year, and after the fellow wrestling star was spotted on several dates with men including Artem Chigvinstev and Peter Kraus, John is reportedly pleased to see her getting back on her feet.

A source said: ''John is happy that Nikki has moved on because the end of their relationship was extremely toxic. He has finally moved on as well and is in a good place.''

The pair have ''no desire to work things out right now'', and sources say they've both realised they're ''better off apart''.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the insider added: ''In the end they just both realised that they are better off apart. She made him out to be a monster and he kind of was in the end. But she harbours no hard feelings towards him either. It just ran its course.''

The comments come after 35-year-old Nikki was spotted locking lips with 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Artem - whom she met when she was paired with him on the show in 2017 - when they grabbed lunch together at Joan's on Third in Los Angeles earlier this month.

But Nikki previously insisted their first date, which saw them visit a farmer's market, wasn't the start of something serious.

She claimed: ''We had amazing chemistry. I moved to LA, so it was natural. Artem had asked me to the Farmers Market. But paparazzi kinda killed it so I was like, 'Okay, I am out of here.'''

Meanwhile, the 'Total Bellas' star recently claimed to still be close friends with 'Blockers' star John, and said she was ''grateful'' to have him in her life.

She said: ''We're good ... as good as being apart can be. I've always been grateful to have John in my life and to have a man like that. He's an amazing man. And even through such a hard breakup, he has been truly so amazing.''