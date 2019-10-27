Wrstler-turned-actor John Cena thinks engineer Shay Shariatzadeh is ''beautiful''.
The 42-year-old actor met his new partner whilst making the Andy Fickman-directed movie 'Playing with Fire', and he's admitted the film will always have a special significance for him because it allowed him to get to know the engineer.
John - who has just made his red carpet debut with Shay - told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.''
John is, of course, also part of the 'Fast and the Furious' franchise.
And after rapper Cardi B recently signed up for a cameo role in the next film, John admitted to being surprised by her involvement with the money-spinning series.
He said: ''She was kind of a surprise.
''I was also a surprise, but I think that is what's great about the franchise, their ability to always keep it entertaining for their audiences ... [Their audience] spans the globe and it's a multi-cultural franchise that always prides itself on its diversity.''
John admitted he doesn't know anything about Cardi's role - but he thinks she's a smart addition to the movie's star-studded cast.
The Hollywood actor - who will also appear alongside the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Tyrese Gibson in the film - explained: ''Cardi B is a wonderful add. I have no idea what she's doing. My stuff is secretive and everyone else's is as well, but I think it's a wonderful addition to the franchise.
''I already know the movie is going to be really phenomenal.''
