John Cena is ''extremely happy'' in his new relationship.

The 42-year-old actor and professional wrestler is currently romancing Shay Shariatzadeh, and has said he couldn't be happier with his life right now.

He said: ''I can say with great confidence I'm extremely happy. I always try and give you a little something.''

John was previously engaged to Nikki Bella until their split last year, but has said he doesn't want his new romance to be compared to his previous one.

Speaking on the 'Today' show, the 'Playing with Fire' star added: ''Well you know every experience in life is a chance for us to know who we are and who we're not and just because I went down one avenue in life doesn't mean I'm going to repeat going down that avenue.

''I think if there is a learning experience for me and a takeaway for me, it's ok to be who you are and it's ok to establish boundaries. You always ask me about personal stuff and I always say, 'Thank you Andy for asking, but I'll keep those details to myself' so just because a precedent was set, doesn't mean you need to follow that precedent as long as you take ownership of who you are and I think that's an important message for anybody watching out there.

''If you've done something before and it doesn't really mesh with who you are, it's ok to change. It's ok to develop and grow and that's the journey of life.''

Meanwhile, John - who had his romance with Nikki played out on reality shows 'Total Divas' and 'Total Bellas' - recently said the key to a successful relationship is ''appreciating'' one another.

He explained: ''If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future. I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says like, 'Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life.' I don't think that's gender-specific. I think that's something we all want to hear.''

Since splitting from John, retired wrestler Nikki has gone on to romance professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev.