John Cena is donating $500,000 to help first responders tackling the Californian wildfires.

The wrestler turned actor has vowed to make the donation to help the ''heroes'' as they battle the terrifying scenes in the Golden State.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, he said: ''Hello world, John Cena here. And as you may know, I have a movie coming out called 'Playing With Fire' in theatres, November 8. It's a wonderful comedy I think the whole family will enjoy and it showcases a whole group of people who I believe are heroes, first responders. We also know that right now California is in dire straits, it is burning. It is under siege from massive wildfires statewide, which means our first responders are working around the clock and they need our help.

''Today I asked myself what can I do? I have come up with an answer. I want Paramount to do me one favour: I want them to pick a charity - pick a charity that aids our first responders as soon as possible. And on behalf of 'Playing with Fire' and out of respect for the people who I truly believe our heroes, my response would be to immediately donate half a million dollars to this cause. In times like this, when people are giving their lives and working around the clock, what they need from us is resource. This is the right thing to do and I'm doing my part to help the cause. I wish everyone the best of luck, please stay safe and you are our heroes.''

And Paramount took to social media to confirm what charities they would like to support.

Quoting John's tweet, they wrote on their official Twitter account: ''Thank you @JohnCena for your generosity & dedication to our first responders. We've chosen two charities to share your donation: @CAFireFound & the @LAFDFoundation, which provide essential services to the dedicated firefighters who are working tirelessly to keep us safe. (sic)''