John Cena doesn't let rumours about his personal life bother him.

The 42-year-old professional wrestler and actor went through a public break-up with former fiancée Nikki Bella last year and has been the subject of romance speculation ever since, but has said the rumours don't bother him because he knows the truth.

He said: ''I know who I am, and I think that's very important. It's fine for people to have questions, but it's fine for me to give or protect certain information.''

John's romance with Nikki came to an end last spring just weeks before they were due to marry, and the 'Blockers' star says he's now taken time to asses his ''values and beliefs'' and made a conscious decision to keep his personal life out of the public eye.

He added: ''I think it's imperative to try things. If you try it and you don't like it, you don't need to try it again. I don't ever judge anybody or criticise anybody for what they share or what they don't share because I'm not them.''

Since the split, John has been romantically linked to Shay Shariatzadeh, and although he's yet to publicly comment on the relationship, he says he's taking things ''one day at a time'' and keeping his focus on his career.

Speaking to People magazine, he said: ''I'm focused on what I have going on now. I try not to look into the crystal ball and predict what may happen.''

Meanwhile, the 'Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader' host recently said he's been thinking about his WWE retirement.

Asked about the recent controversial match between Goldberg, 54, and The Undertaker, 53, at WWE's 'Super Showdown' event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday (07.06.19) which saw both legends struggling in the ring, Cena told TMZ Sport: ''I think an individual's career is up to the individual, I think that's pretty much the way I can describe that.

''I've been having the same conversation with myself. I'm only 42 but it's something we've got to address each day. It's individually specific - when those people are ready to stop they'll stop.''