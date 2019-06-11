John Cena has been thinking about his WWE retirement.

Although the wrestling legend turned Hollywood star noted he ''always feels good'', he admitted at the age of 42 he's already preparing for the moment he officially decides to call time on his two decade career after already taking a step back to focus on acting in recent years.

Asked about the recent controversial match between Goldberg, 54, and The Undertaker, 53, at WWE's 'Super Showdown' event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday (07.07.19) which saw both legends struggling in the ring, Cena told TMZ Sport: ''I think an individual's career is up to the individual, I think that's pretty much the way I can describe that.

''I've been having the same conversation with myself. I'm only 42 but it's something we've got to address each day. It's individually specific - when those people are ready to stop they'll stop.''

Cena recently insisted WWE doesn't need him ''from a financial standpoint'' anymore, and explained his age and acting career has made him reflect on his in-ring future.

He explained: ''I am not saying, 'I'm doing this and leaving you guys behind.' I'm having a talk with the man in the mirror and saying I might be a step slower and I am not sure it is right for me to go on.

''You always want to walk away at the right time and never want the courtesy clap from the audience... I am not sick of it, I am just trying to have that realistic conversation that not many people in sports or entertainment -- or sports-entertainment -- have, they want to hold on to that flame as long as they can.

''I would much rather leave a lasting impression for what I did then try to milk the system for selfish gain.''

Meanwhile, the 'Bumblebee' star is now focused more on his acting career, and it was recently revealed he has officially joined the cast of 'Fast and Furious 9'.

The star confirmed the news himself in a Tweet which read: ''For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It's an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. (sic)''