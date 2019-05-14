John Cena wants to retire from WWE when the time is right.

The 42-year-old wrestler-turned-Hollywood superstar admitted the company doesn't need him ''from a financial standpoint'' anymore, and explained his age and acting career has made him reflect on his in-ring future.

He told The Wrap: ''I am not saying, 'I'm doing this and leaving you guys behind.' I'm having a talk with the man in the mirror and saying I might be a step slower and I am not sure it is right for me to go on.

''You always want to walk away at the right time and never want the courtesy clap from the audience... I am not sick of it, I am just trying to have that realistic conversation that not many people in sports or entertainment -- or sports-entertainment -- have, they want to hold on to that flame as long as they can.

''I would much rather leave a lasting impression for what I did then try to milk the system for selfish gain.''

The 'Bumblebee' actor - who will also be the new host of Nickelodeon show 'Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? - is exploring other options away from WWE, and he conceded that a comeback is not guaranteed.

He said: ''That literally depends on the immediate future. There's a few opportunities that have been set in front of me.

''If they work out -- and I hope they work out -- they'll be wonderful challenges in life and for me to grow as a person, so I'll more than likely take them. It doesn't mean that my heart doesn't lie with WWE.''

Cena was last seen on-screen at 'WrestleMania 35' when he had a surprise confrontation with WWE superstar Elias, but he hasn't actually wrestled since a rare appearance on 'Monday Night Raw' in January.