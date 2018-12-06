John Cena has confirmed he will return to the WWE for the road to 'WrestleMania 25' once he's finished promoting his new movie 'Bumblebee'.
The former world champion - who is currently taking a break from wrestling to focus on his Hollywood career - has revealed he will be back with the sports entertainment giant in 2019 once he finishes promoting his new movie 'Bumblebee' ahead of the huge annual event in April.
Appearing at a special fan screening of the 'Transformers' spin-off in London on Wednesday (05.12.18), he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''First of all, let's get 'Bumblebee' out on Christmas Eve (24.12.18) and after that I'm returning to WWE for some live events which I'm very excited about.''
Cena last appeared in the ring when he teamed with Bobby Lashley in a winning effort against Kevin Owens and Elias at 'Super Show-Down' in Australia in November.
Whilst he also made a pre-taped appearance for 'Smackdown 1000' shortly after, he hasn't been seen on screen since.
Cena - who appeared at the event alongside co-star Hailee Steinfeld - plays villainous Sector 7 government agent Burns who is tasked with capturing the giant robots in disguise in the sci-fi action film.
The 41-year-old hunk - who previously appeared in comedies 'Blockers' and 'Daddy's Home 2' - was thrilled to get the chance to join such a massive blockbuster franchise.
He said: ''Being part of a franchise is great, and being in a group that gets to change the face of it, I think that's pretty fun.''
The release of the movie - and an impending WWE return - comes after Sports Illustrated announced Cena would be this year's recipient of the publication's Muhammad Ali Legacy Award.
The prize - which recognises his ''leadership as a philanthropist'' - pays tribute to the star's work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has seen him grant nearly 600 wishes for children suffering from life limiting illnesses.
Responding to the announcement last month, Cena posted on Twitter: ''To be considered part of Muhammad Ali's legacy and be added to this incredible list of athletes is something I never dreamed could be possible Thank you for this honour. I'll do my best to live up to its reputation.''
