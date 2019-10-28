John Cena believes the key to a successful relationship is ''appreciating'' one another.
The professional wrestler - who is now romancing Shay Shariatzadeh following his split from Nikki Bella - has shared his relationship philosophy with the world, insisting he doesn't believe it is ''gender-specific'' as he thinks men want to hear the same as women.
He told Entertainment Tonight: ''If I have a connection with someone, I believe we're defined by our actions, and how you treat them is a reflection on how you will treat them in the future. I think when anyone was a connection with someone, and someone says like, 'Hey, there's something here, and by the way, I appreciate who you are, I appreciate who you want to be, I appreciate how you live your life.' I don't think that's gender-specific. I think that's something we all want to hear.''
Meanwhile, John previously confessed he thinks Shay is ''beautiful''.
Speaking at the premiere of his new movie 'Playing With Fire', he said: ''What's truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I'm involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special.''
And John has been thinking about his WWE retirement and at the age of 42 is already preparing for the moment he officially decides to call time on his two decade career.
He said: ''I think an individual's career is up to the individual, I think that's pretty much the way I can describe that. I've been having the same conversation with myself. I'm only 42 but it's something we've got to address each day. It's individually specific - when those people are ready to stop they'll stop.''
