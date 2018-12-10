'Bumblebee' actor John Cena has apologised for criticising DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON for leaving WWE to pursue a career in Hollywood and accepted he is now doing the same thing.
John Cena has apologised to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for criticising his career switch from WWE to Hollywood.
The 'Bumblebee' actor has followed the examples of the likes of Johnson and Dave Bautista by swapping the wrestling ring for the big screen, and he has admitted he feels a little hypocritical about his previous comments.
Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, he said: ''I owe a lot of what I've done in WWE and in cinema to Dwayne Johnson. He's always been genuine, he's always shot straight - and that's on TV and off TV
''We have a very good rapport with each other and I can... I've told this to him that I'm sorry, and I can tell it to you, and I can tell it to you: I spoke out of ignorance, I was wrong, and I'm sorry.
''So for any WWE person right now saying 'You're a part timer, you're going to Hollywood,' you're absolutely right. And if they can't see why I'm making those moves, I don't expect them to. I don't expect to change their mind.''
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old star also revealed while he understands he has a role to play on WWE TV, he would like the chance to portray a more villainous character.
He explained: ''There are creative feelings inside me that would like to be a bad guy on WWE but that ain't gonna happen because that's not my job. My job is to be who I am and that comes from [owner Vince McMahon].''
His comments come after John confirmed he will be returning to the company in time for the road to 'WrestleMania 35'.
He told BANG Showbiz: ''First of all, let's get 'Bumblebee' out on Christmas Eve, and after that I'm returning to WWE for some live events which I'm very excited about.''
