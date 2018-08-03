John Cena and Nikki Bella have been spotted on holiday together.

The state of the pair's relationship has been up in the air since they called off their wedding just six weeks before they were set to walk down the aisle but, although they're adamant they're just ''friends'' now, it seems behind the scenes they're determined to make things work after enjoying a mini break in Lake Tahoe.

The on-again off-again couple raised eyebrows when a fan bumped into them and reportedly requested a photograph with them but, while John beamed in the shot, Nikki abruptly turned round so she couldn't be seen, according to The Blast.

The publication added: ''Later that weekend, the couple was seen at a fancy dinner with Nikki's whole family ... and the two appeared to be far from broken up.''

Their vacation comes just days after the 'Total Bellas' star, 34, said they were over.

She explained: ''After I called off the engagement, we tried to work on our relationship to get back to where it was, and in order to move forward with our wedding. After much time and soul-searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways. I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John, but I know this is what's best for me.''

However, prior to that the brunette beauty was adamant she'd never rule out a future with the 41-year-old professional wrestler but right now they wanted to be ''friends.''

She said: ''Right now, we're just friends. We're working on each other and trying to work on us, and we talk every day. He is not only my best friend, but he truly is one of the best people I have ever met, and he has patience with me and he has really taught me a lot over the last few months, and I think one of those things is an inner strength that I thought I had, but didn't realise how strong I had it.

''It's giving us this time in life to see what we really want for the future. I know for some people, because of the media or what they read on social media, they look at this as a very negative thing, but ... I don't want to be someone who gets a divorce, or who has kids and gets a divorce. I truly want to walk down that aisle, I want to give my vows and I want this to be one time. I'm beyond grateful that I have this amazing man, who is staying by my side and helping me fight through those issues and helping me become just an even better person, and even stronger.''