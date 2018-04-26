John Cena still loves Nikki Bella with ''all [his] heart''.

The 'Blockers' actor recently split from his long-term partner just weeks before they were due to get married and he's admitted he is finding life tough without her.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It sucks. There's no other way to say [it].

''I love Nicole with all my heart, and that's that.''

Meanwhile, Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, recently admitted she hopes the couple get back together in the future.

She said: ''I'm extremely spiritual, so if it's meant to be, it's meant to be.

''Their souls will come back and I think sometimes people can separate and come back or sometimes you separate and realise that life should be different.

''I always think when two people are good people, Nikki's a great person and John's a great person, you always want to see two people together.

''But other than that I think everyone just supports whatever decisions they make.''

And even if Nikki and John don't get back together, Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan - who have daughter Birdie, 11 months, together - will still be turning to the 'Blockers' star for advice.

She said: ''I love John like a brother. He will always be family. I will never let anyone bash him or bring him down because he's an extremely good man and what he and my sister wanted, that's between them.

''He will always be family and he knows that. I will always call him, the one thing is he always gave me great advice and he gave my husband great advice. We'll always keep that.''

The split came after John admitted last month that their relationship takes a lot of work.

He explained: ''Relationships are hard. Don't ever think that love is easy. Love is beautiful, but we've had to come to the realisation after being together for five years that love is not easy. We work every day on us. We have our problems just like everybody else. Some of our problems are very public, some of them aren't. But we work every day on us. Anytime I get upset, I always just realise that I can't live without her and I love her and that's why I cave in on a lot of stuff. It takes being able to mesh two lives. I would never ever want Nicole to be in a position where she says, 'I'm holding you back from doing this because I feel it's wrong for us.' And I would never say that to her. That's why she's super busy and sometimes we don't see each other for months at a time, but when we do see each other, it's our time together. I think, for now at least, that is certainly what's making this work.''