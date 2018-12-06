'Bumblebee' actress Haliee Steinfeld loved her experienced working on the 'Transformers' prequel, and said there was ''never a dull moment'' on the set of the spin-off.
Hailee Steinfeld says 'Bumblebee' was one of her best experiences ''working on a film''.
The 21-year-old actress stars as Charlie Watson in the upcoming 'Transformers' prequel - which sees John Cena take on the role as villainous Sector 7 agent Burns - and she she found it tough to choose a standout moment from the shoot.
Appearing at the 'Bumblebee' fan screening on Wednesday (05.12.18), she exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Well, I don't know if I could pick a favourite part but it was one of my favourite experiences of working on a film.
''There was never a dull moment. Obviously this film is packed with so much action and so much emotion, it was a ride. The whole thing was a ride.''
Steinfeld praised the film for its balance of exciting action scenes while still featuring real ''heart and emotion''.
She said: ''I love that it is that perfect balance of this visually stunning, action packed film and so much heart and emotion - [it's] the anchor of all of it.
''I love that when you watch the film you sorta lose yourself in each world when you're in it. You sorta forget you're watching a 'Transformers' movie when you're at home with the family, and then you're in this 'Transformers' world and then you're in this 'Transformers' world and you forget that there's a family.
''There's just so much going on in this film. It's so wonderufl, and I really do feel like there's something in it for everyone to find relatable to themselves.''
She was joined at the event Cineworld Leicester Square in London by a host of stars, including 'X Factor' champion Dalton Harris, former 'Apprentice' star Kurran Pooni, 'Strictly Come Dancing' pro Graziano Di Prima and former contestant Charles Venn.
Meanwhile, leading man Cena was also at the screening alongside director Travis Knight.
