Horror movie legend John Carpenter will receive the 2019 Golden Coach Award (Carrosse d'Or) at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
John Carpenter will receive the 2019 Golden Coach Award at this year's Cannes Film Festival.
The horror movie icon - who has been responsible for classics like 'Halloween', 'Christine' and 'The Fog' - will be honoured with the Carrosse d'Or on the opening night of the Directors' Fortnight at the annual event on May 15.
The French Directors Guild - which is responsible for choosing the recipient of the prize - described the filmmaker as ''a creative genius of raw, fantastic and spectacular emotions''.
In the guild's letter to Carpenter, the organisation said each of his movie's ''enhances the irresistible delight of staging''.
Referencing stars such as Jamie Lee Curtis and Kurt Russell, the note added: ''In each of them, the work on space, on what is off-screen, on the visible and on the invisible, is constantly renewed and regenerated in order to redefine fear - a fear that is always prone to trigger emotions in characters and actors who have now become iconic.''
Meanwhile, the letter also described 1984 science fiction romance 'Starman' - which starred Jeff Bridges - as ''one of the most moving melodramas of the 1980s''.
As well as his directorial work, Carpenter, 71, has been recognised for his many composer credits.
The guild added that his ''great soundtracks keep inspiring the French electronic music scene''.
In accepting the honour, Carpenter joins previous Golden Coach winners Anges Varda (2010), Jane Campion (2013), Jia Zhangke (2015), Werner Herzog (2017) and last year's recipient Martin Scorsese.
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Kristen is a young and beautiful girl who's just been institutionalised in a hospital for...
America loves convenience. After all, we're the culture that invented the cell phone, the...