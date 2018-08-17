John Carpenter has returned to the 'Halloween' franchise as the composer for the upcoming new sequel.

The 70-year-old filmmaker directed and scored the original 'Halloween' film back in 1978 which introduced psychopath killer Michael Myers to horror fans and made Jamie Lee Curtis the original big screen ''scream queen''.

He has worked with director David Gordon Green and his co-writer Danny McBride on the new movie to score Myers' murders once more and the soundtrack will be released on the same day as the movie on October 19.

The score includes several new versions of the original and iconic 'Halloween' theme and was recorded by Carpenter, his son Cody Carpenter and musician Daniel Davies.

Announcing his involvement with the soundtrack on his Twitter account, Carpenter wrote: ''I'm thrilled to announce the #HalloweenMovie soundtrack that I composed and recorded with @Ludrium and @DDaviesMusic! It's out October 19 on @SacredBones. (sic)''

Speaking about the inspiration for the music, Davies said: ''We wanted to honour the original 'Halloween' soundtrack in terms of the sounds we used. We used a lot of the Dave Smith OB-6, bowed guitar, Roland Juno, Korg, Roli, Moog, Roland System 1, Roland System 8, different guitar pedals, mellotron, and piano.''

Carpenter's return means that the new 'Halloween' instalment is the first film in the canon with his direct involvement since 1982's 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch'. The film has been made as a direct sequel to the first two films and, according to McBride, will pretend ''the other sequels never happened''.

Fans will also be able to see the horror master perform the soundtrack live at a series of concerts in the UK and Europe later this year, kicking off with a performance at the Eventim Apollo in London on October 16.

Although Carpenter is back on board with the franchise, he previously admitted he never wanted there to be a follow-up to his original, despite the sequel count reaching eight when the next release hits cinemas.

The first film began with scenes showing six-year-old Michael Myers murder his 17-year-old sister, but after being locked away in a high security mental institute for 15 years he escapes and returns to his hometown to find his next victims, targeting babysitters on Halloween evening.

But the white-masked killer meets his match in high school student Laurie Strode - portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis.

The 59-year-old actress has reprised her role as Laurie three times since 1978 in 1981's 'Halloween II', 1998's 'Halloween H20: 20 Years Later' and 2002's 'Halloween: Resurrection' but this will be her last battle with Myers.