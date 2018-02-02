John Carpenter has admitted he hasn't watched all the 'Halloween' movies, despite being the creator of the franchise.

The 70-year-old filmmaker horror legend helmed and scored the 1978 original 'Halloween' movie, co-wrote and produced 'Halloween II', produced and composed 'Halloween III: Season of the Witch', and is officially serving as an executive producer on the upcoming new 2018 reboot.

However, the filmmaker admits that he hasn't caught up on the franchise - which has turned over seven more instalments since his departure after 'Season of the Witch' - and said his decision to get involved with the upcoming movie came after he realised he could ''offer advice'' instead of ''throwing rocks from the sidelines''.

Speaking to Rotten Tomatoes, he said: ''You know, you know I talked about the Halloweens for a long time, the sequels - I haven't even seen all of them. I don't even know what really was there - but finally, it occurred to me: Well if I'm just flapping my gums here, talking about it, why don't I try to make it as good as I can? I could offer advice. I could talk to the director. I like the director very much. I like the script. So, you know, stop throwing rocks from the sidelines and get in there and try to do something positive.''

This year's 'Halloween' movie - which is being directed by David Gordon Green, who co-wrote the script with 'Eastbound & Down' star Danny McBride - originally started as a remake of the first movie, but is now instead a direct sequel to the 1978 production, taking place 40 years after its events.

The movie is set to bring back Jamie Lee Curtis into the role of babysitter Laurie Strode, as well as Nick Castle returning as white-masked serial killer Michael Myers.

Jamie Lee Curtis revealed last month that filming had begun on the project, and the movie is due for release this October.