John C. Reilly says he was ''moved'' by 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' and is not fazed by the financial successes of his films.
John C. Reilly was ''moved'' by 'Ralph Breaks the Internet'.
The 53-year-old actor is proud of the Disney movie because it reaches out to children - rather than allowing its tone and feel to be driven by financial concerns.
John told Collider: ''It's always satisfying when people go see a movie that you've done, as opposed to the alternative.
''But honestly, if I thought about the financial worries of the different studios, I would never get out of bed in the morning.
''That's a lot of money on the line, and it's not really my department. What I was really satisfied with was when I saw the film and it really moved me.
''It made sense to me, and it made me feel like we were giving girls something that a Disney movie maybe hasn't given them so much before, or that we were giving kids emotional nourishment.
''We were talking about real relationship stuff, and what it's like for a boy and a girl to have a friendship, and what that requires when people grow.
''For a movie about digital characters in the internet, we cover some very human things, and that's what I'm proud of. I would be proud of that whether the movie made any money or not.''
The actor has reprised his role as Wreck-It Ralph in the sequel, and has previously revealed how he goes about recording his lines for animated movies.
He stated: ''I just do as many takes as I can until I feel like I did the best or the most honest way I can do it. That's usually what I'm chasing.''
