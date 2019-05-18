John Bradley didn't steal anything from the 'Game of Thrones' set in fear of ''getting into trouble''.

The 30-year-old actor plays Samwell Tarly in the HBO fantasy drama and ahead of the final episode airing on Sunday (19.05.19), he and his co-stars have revealed what items they managed to pinch as keepsakes.

John would have loved to have taken the thimble which his on-screen mother Melessa Tarly (Samantha Spiro) gave to him in season two, but he admitted he's ''keen to play by the rules'' and hasn't seen the sentimental trinket since season three, which aired in 2013.

He said: ''I never took anything. I'm so keen to play by the rules. I've got a real phobia of getting into trouble. But I think if there was one thing that I was going to take it'd be the thimble that Sam's mother gave him and comes into play in season two.

''There's a lot of sentimentality tied up in that, it's the last remnant of a loving relationship that he had before he met Gilly (Hannah Murray), and there's so much projected onto it as a relic and what it means to him.

''So I would have taken that but I've not seen it since season three.''

Isaac Hempstead-Wright - who plays Bryan Stark - took ''whatever he could'' find.

He told PEOPLE: ''On my last day on set, I ran through the set like, 'God, this is my last moment on 'Game of Thrones', grabbed whatever I could, and I got a wooden spoon, a straw bowl, and a wooden tub. So I grabbed kitchen utensils.''

Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) only took a corset with her and gushed that she has come away with ''friendships that will last a lifetime''.

Whilst Maisie Williams, who played Sophie's alter-ego's sibling Arya Stark, added: ''I got to keep a lot of memories. And some cuts and bruises.''