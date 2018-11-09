John Boyega and Letitia Wright are to star in 'Hold Back the Stars.'

The pair are set to appear in the adaption of Katie Khan's novel over the same name, which will be helmed by 'I Origins' film maker Mike Cahill directing a script by Christy Hall.

The book - and the upcoming movie version - tells the story of a man and woman who revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian Earth while they are tripped in the vast void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen.

Cahill, 39, is taking on a new sci-fi adventure after having revealed that he likes the experience of getting to make otherworldly films.

He previously said: ''I like filmmakers that try to touch upon the metaphysical, the things that are behind all this, that you can't actually physically interact with, but are somehow intuitively there.''

There are high hopes for the success of the film due to the highly acclaimed cast and crew.

This year Letitia, 25, has received global acclaim for her portray of Shuri in 'Black Panther' and has also starred in 'Avengers: Infinity War', both of which stand amongst the highest-grossing films of all time.

While John, 26, is best known for playing Finn in the seventh and eighth films of the 'Star Wars' series, he also received the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2016 and has appeared in films such as 'Detroit' and 'Attack The Block'.

Cahill's first feature film 'Another Earth' - which was about a parallel planet Earth - won the Alfred P. Sloan Prize at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival and was picked up for distribution by Fox Searchlight Pictures.

He again won the same prize for his second feature film 'I Origins' at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival - making him the only person to win the award twice.