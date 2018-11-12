John Boyega tries to not ''get lost in the sauce''.

The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' actor admits a key part of staying humble whilst being so successful is to ''treat himself like a human being'' and not get caught up in the trappings of fame.

He said: ''You change in this process, but what changes the most is the way in which people react to you. Treating yourself like a human being is something you must constantly remember to implement, not for yourself but for the people who are closest to you - as they say back in my ends - 'so you don't get lost in the sauce.'''

And the 26-year-old actor relies on his father's advice.

He told Men's Health magazine: ''He always says, 'Make sure you're meditating, resting well and eating well.' A lot of people know how to work hard and for a long amount of time. But working smart means that you put your brain in the healthiest position so that when you do work, it means much more.''

Meanwhile, John previously insisted he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.

He explained: ''The downside? You'll sometimes get it while walking on the street. I don't see myself as a celebrity. I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street. Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time. I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know.''