John Boyega wants to make a movie in Nigeria - the home country of his parents.

The 25-year-old star - who was born in London - is one of the world's most sought after actors following his casting and acclaimed performance as Finn in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and he will soon be seen in Kathryn Bigelow's historic crime drama 'Detroit', which focuses on the 1967 Detroit riots, when it hits cinemas in August.

Boyega also reprises his role as Finn in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' this December but is yearning to travel to the West African country where his mother Abigail and father Samson grew up to make a Nollywood film in their honour.

Boyega - who starred in Nigerian film 'Half of a Yellow Sun' in 2013 - posted on Twitter: ''Doing another movie in Nigeria would be a dream come true. Out of everything achieved this is on my mind!''

It seems the actor is a contemplative mood this week, considering his future career plans and also his diet as wants to stop snacking on candy.

He revealed in another tweet: ''Told myself I'd stay away from the sweeties this week ... I tell myself a lot of things.''

Boyega is very proud of his Nigerian heritage and when he shot 'The Force Awakens' in 2014 at Pinewood Studios, which is located near London, he took his co-star Harrison Ford to a restaurant in the UK capital which served the nation's traditional food.

Boyega - who took the Hollywood legend to the 805 eatery - previously revealed: ''Harrison is a really great guy and someone who has a very big legacy. In order to break Harrison into the London culture I took him to the Old Kent Road to have some Nigerian food and he loved it. That's something I definitely remember, I love that man.''