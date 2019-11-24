John Boyega is looking for love.

The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor would love to find someone to share his life with but he insists that being in the spotlight doesn't make dating any harder, only more ''complicated''.

He said: ''Life is good. Health is good. Family is good. But I don't shy away from my want for a partnership and companionship.''

Asked if being famous makes it harder to find love, he added: ''Nah, and anyone who tells you it is, is lying! It's complicated, though. There are people reacting to your celebrity a bit, you've got to suss that out early on. But I never understood people who say, 'I can't be with you because I want to focus on my career.' What were you focused on before? Why can't you focus on both? It's about supporting each other's endeavours.''

And the 27-year-old actor also opened up about his childhood, living in Peckham with his two older siblings, Blessing and Grace.

He shared to The Sunday Times' Style magazine: ''When I tell people where I was raised, they always go 'Oof, how was that?' as if it was rough. I reckon I had a better childhood than most people who were raised in amazing environments. It was happy and active - playing on the estate, climbing trees, going to theatre clubs. There was so much community, so much to get involved in.''

John previously insisted he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.

He explained: ''The downside? You'll sometimes get it while walking on the street. I don't see myself as a celebrity. I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street. Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time. I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know.''