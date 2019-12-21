John Boyega wants to create his own franchise as big as 'Star Wars'.

The 27-year-old actor - who starred as Finn in the science fiction franchise - has his own production company and would like to follow in the success of Jordan Peele and Ryan Coogler.

He told Hypebeast magazine: ''I've just been trying to gather up stories that I know that would be significant of solid interest. But also support directors who are developing original stories. What is the next Star Wars? What is the next franchise?''

And John is hoping he can work with Lena Waithe soon, after meeting her at the Met Gala.

He shared: ''She stopped me at the Met Gala, and she was like, 'Imma get you a role, ain't no one hitting it with you just yet. I loved that talk. She came up to me at the Met Gala just like, 'Yo, I think you something and I think that I can brainstorm something just for you.'''

John previously insisted he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.

He shared: ''The downside? You'll sometimes get it while walking on the street. I don't see myself as a celebrity. I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street. Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time. I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know.''