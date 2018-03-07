John Boyega wants longer fight scenes in 'Star Wars 9'.

The 25-year-old actor - who portrays Finn in the film franchise - has admitted he felt a little disappointed with his action-packed takes in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' because it was made up to be a ''big fight'' but was over in seconds and he hopes he can really let loose in the next instalment of the fantasy science-fiction.

Speaking to IGN, he said: ''Yeah, man, I didn't expect it to be that quick if I'm being honest with you. I was like, wait, wait, what? He's been like ramped up for a big fight and then it was over in a second. [laughs] But, hopefully, Finn gets to face someone else or has a fight that's much longer by the way [in Episode IX].''

Although he wasn't overly impressed with his fight scenes, Mark Hamill - who plays Luke Skywalker in the films - thinks the new younger cast are ''spectacular.''

Asked how he felt about passing on the baton to the younger cast - including the likes of Boyega, Daisy Ridley and Oscar Isaac, he said: ''First of all the cast is spectacular, they are so talented in their own way.

''I used to be the orphan kid now we have Daisy, I used to be the hotshot impulsive wing fighter now we have Poe.

''I feel like a kid wanting to stop others playing with my toys! But basically I am at the age where I am happy to let the kids do the heavy lifting.''

Mark's character has undoubtedly grown up since he first took the role on in 1967, and Luke has now become the ''hermit Jedi'' that was famously portrayed by the late Alec Guinness as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the original trilogy.

When asked if he took any inspiration from working with Alec 40 years ago, Mark praised the legend as ''one of the greatest actors ever''.