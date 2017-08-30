John Boyega hurt his leg while grinding up against a bootylicious woman at Notting Hill Carnival in West London over the weekend.
John Boyega ''twisted his left leg'' at Notting Hill Carnival in London over the weekend.
The 'Star Wars' actor - who was born and raised in Peckham in the South East area of the UK capital - couldn't resist letting loose and showing off his dance moves as he attended the annual event in the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea for the first time on August 28.
But although he had fun grinding up against a bootylicious dancer dressed in a skimpy ensemble covered in crystals and feathers, his moves left him in pain afterwards.
Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday (29.08.17) night, John said: ''First time in carni and they didn't let me move without holding a few ... Can't lie though ... carnival got my left leg twisted. Someone try do some acrobatics I wasn't ready for (sic).''
He then retweeted a video of himself - dressed in combat gear - dancing as the mystery woman grinded against him, thrusting her butt into him.
However, the raunchy footage left some fans feeling a little disgruntled and they responded by telling him his behaviour is ''not funny'' and he'd never catch ''strong females like Padme, Leia or Rey'' - characters from 'Star Wars' franchise - behaving in such a way.
But the 25-year-old hunk was adamant his new-found fame wouldn't stop him from enjoying normal aspects of life and he'd continue to have fun regardless of his status.
He said: ''You know what I mean? Lmao they got the wrong guy
''lol they thought I was prince of Kensington, they got the wrong one bro lol (sic).''
He then followed it by stating that there was no way he could ''compose'' himself when a beautiful woman wants to be ''backing up into him'' and he had no choice but to join in the fun to the music.
He added: ''This is it. You can't do composure in these circumstances.''
'Gaga: Five Foot Two' will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, then will appear on Netflix on September 22nd.
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...
First-time feature filmmaker Cornish invests plenty of energy and humour into this alien invasion thriller,...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...