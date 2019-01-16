John Boyega will executive produce 'God Is Good'.

The 26-year-old actor is set to produce the South African crime-thriller and has also set up a record label, which will handle the movie's soundtrack.

He said: ''I'm thrilled to be teaming once again with Josephine Rose on such a powerful and important story that explores themes of fathers and fatherhood, toxic masculinity, race and faith in a community that has become trapped in an unending cycle of violence and racial oppression, and where sometimes it seems for men that violence is the only way of achieving power.''

And the 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor praised Willem Grobler, who has penned the script and is also directing the movie.

He told Deadline: ''Willem has written a superb screenplay and we are looking forward to working with him to realise the vision behind it. Josephine, Yara, Stefan and I also all share a passion for music and this film enables us to work with local talent in South Africa to find those voices and help put them on the international stage by also bringing on internationally renowned Afro beats artists. The team will work with artists across the continent of Africa to create a soundtrack that represents and gives voice to the incredible range of music talent and sound that the continent produces.''

Boyega's new record label will be called UpperRoom Records and the up and coming South African rapper YoungstaCPT is set to perform on the soundtrack.

The movie - which is set in Cape Town's Cape Flats - follows the story of a reformed gangster-turned-pastor and a detective come face to face with a gang leader after a case of brutal violence.

Casting is still in the works, with filming expected to begin in spring.