British actor John Boyega has revealed that his on-screen character Finn goes on a ''dark mission'' in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
John Boyega says Finn goes on a ''dark mission'' in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
The British actor has reprised the role for the eagerly-awaited sci-fi movie and has given fans of the franchise a small idea about what they can expect to see in the new film, which is released later this year.
Speaking to Access Hollywood, John teased: ''It's gonna be lots of fighting for Finn.
''A lot of running, a lot of shooting. It's a really dark mission.''
And despite this being his second 'Star Wars' movie, John admitted he's still not fully adjusted to the attention that comes with appearing in the iconic series.
He explained: ''I think my ears have now gotten used to it, but the experience of it all ... you never get used to it.
''I mean, people you don't know are just screaming and rightly so. Doing amazing things with this franchise and this movie, so it's a nice way of showing love to the fans and them showing love to you, too. So it's cool.''
Earlier this month, meanwhile, director Rian Johnson revealed he had the ''time of his life'' making 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
The Hollywood movie-maker said he relished directing the film because the sci-fi series means so much to him.
He said: ''My friends, whenever I talk to them recently ... ask me what the experience was like, I always come back and say I had the time of my life making this movie.
''Part of that is what 'Star Wars' means to me, and what it means to a lot of us.''
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...
First-time feature filmmaker Cornish invests plenty of energy and humour into this alien invasion thriller,...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...