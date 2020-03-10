John Boyega has teamed up with Netflix to develop non-English language films centred on West and East Africa.

The 'Star Wars' actor's UpperRoom Productions will collaborate with the streaming giant to ''develop film projects based on stories, cast, characters, crew, literary properties, mythology, screenplays and/or other elements in or around African countries.''

David Kosse, Vice President of International Film at Netflix, said: ''Africa has a rich history in storytelling, and for Netflix, this partnership with John and UpperRoom presents an opportunity to further our investment in the continent while bringing unique African stories to our members both in Africa and around the world.''

Boyega has played the role of Finn in the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy and has appeared in other flicks such as 'Attack the Block' and 'Pacific Rim: Uprising'. He will also serve as an executive producer on the South African thriller 'God Is Good' and is overseeing the project's soundtrack through his UpperRoom Records label.

The 27-year-old said: ''I am thrilled to partner with Netflix to develop a slate of non-English language feature films focused on African stories, and my team and I are excited to develop original material. We are proud to grow this arm of our business with a company that shares our vision.''

It is the latest sign that Netflix is upping its African content, with two other African originals, South African teen drama 'Blood & Water' and animated series 'Mama K's Team 4', set to premiere later this year.

Boyega has previously spoke about his hopes to create a franchise as big as 'Star Wars'.

He said: ''I've just been trying to gather up stories that I know that would be significant of solid interest. But also support directors who are developing original stories. What is the next Star Wars? What is the next franchise?''