John Boyega has been teaching children how to train like a Jedi alongside Olympian Jade Jones, as part of a new scheme by Change4Life.
John Boyega has been teaching children how to train like a Jedi.
The 'Star Wars' actor paid a visit to his former primary school in London on Wednesday (27.06.18) alongside Double Olympic Gold medallist Jade Jones as part of a campaign run by Change4Life - a public health programme in England - which encourages young people to get active.
John helped the students at Oliver Goldsmith Primary School in Camberwell get on their feet with the programme's new 'Train Like a Jedi' scheme, which takes inspiration from the popular sci-fi franchise by teaching children 12 moves and master six skills - technique, strength, stamina, speed, agility and mastery.
Speaking about the event, John - who stars as Finn in the movies - said: ''It's great to be back at my old school and to be part of something so worthwhile, encouraging kids to get moving and be active. I wish there had been something like this when I was a kid! Working on 'Star Wars', you need to be fit, and I'm passionate about encouraging young people to do the same. The Change4Life 'Train Like A Jedi' programme, taking inspiration from the characters and stories of 'Star Wars', will show kids that it's fun to exercise and hopefully encourage them to do just that.''
John and Jade - who won her Olympic gongs in Taekwondo - joined in with the Year 4 school children to complete the moves, which can be done in 10 minute bursts throughout the day to help kids reach the 60 minutes of physical activity they need each day.
In order to get more kids involved in the scheme, a 'Train Like a Jedi' play along video was developed which leads children through the Jedi inspired moves and includes appearances from Jade, as well as droid BB-8 and 'Star Wars' veteran Mark Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker.
Jade said: ''Inspiring kids to get active is something I'm really passionate about, so I was thrilled to get the opportunity to help kids across the country with Change4Life and 'Star Wars'. It was great fun to create the Jedi-inspired moves which can be done anytime and anywhere - both at school and home. I hope that through this new programme we can inspire a new generation to move more by showing kids that physical activity can be really fun.''
It was on this day (June 15th) in 1979 that Joy Division unveiled their iconic debut album 'Unknown Pleasures'.
The best Stephen King adaptations in film history.
Download Festival finally got the stunning weather it deserved, as over 100,000 fans descended with the likes of Guns N Roses, Ozzy Osbourne and...
Slaves sweat it out in the video for their latest single 'Cut And Run'; the first single from their forthcoming new release, the details of which are...
This year's winning shows were 'The Cursed Child' and 'The Band's Visit'.
They'll release 'Joy as an Act of Resistance' in August.
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...