John Boyega believes Carrie Fisher encouraged people to be ''authentic''.

The 25-year-old actor appeared alongside Carrie in the critically-acclaimed 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015 and has promised the next instalment in the money-spinning franchise will pay homage to the actress, who died in December last year.

John said: ''Carrie Fisher means freedom. She influenced people to be authentic and say what you want, however you want.

''I'll miss her energy. You were always going to hear Carrie Fisher somewhere saying something that she has no business saying, that makes everybody laugh.''

The London-born actor has reprised the role of Finn for the much-anticipated 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', which is due out later this year.

John's first performance as Finn has seen him become one of the most sought-after stars in Hollywood, but he's insisted the experience hasn't transformed his life.

Speaking to Variety magazine, John explained: ''One movie can't change your life to the point where you can't walk the streets.

''I go to the supermarket. I do my own shopping. I go out to the park with my friends. I go to the movies. Some people recognise me, but with most it doesn't register.''

John's casting in the 'Star Wars' series was not universally popular, with some fans questioning whether a black actor was suitable for the role.

But John said that experience served to remind him of the ''ignorance'' that still exists around the world.

He recalled: ''When I was exposed to the world in 'Star Wars,' I also was exposed to the reality of ignorance that still exists around the world.

''When I was in 'Star Wars' there was a semi, kind of racial discussion that was quite negative when it first came out.''