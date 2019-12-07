John Boyega says his Christian faith has helped him deal with the sudden fame and fortune he got from playing Finn in the new 'Star Wars' trilogy.
John Boyega's Christian faith helped him cope with sudden fame and fortune.
The 27-year-old actor became a household name from his role as Finn in the 2015 film 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' and the subsequent sequels but his religious upbringing by his Nigerian parents in London kept him grounded.
John - whose father, Samson Adegboyega, is a Pentecostal minister - says his belief in Jesus has meant he's been able to avoid the pitfalls of celebrity.
Speaking to Radio Times magazine, he said: ''I don't drink. I was just raised by parents who never drank. It's harder if you're a big party person before you're famous because when the fame comes, you don't want to let go of that.''
The 'Pacific Rim: Uprising' star has also used his faith to help him navigate his way through his movie career.
He claimed that his religion has been the key to keeping him humble and as the person his friends and family know and love.
John added: ''I come from a family that has strong faith ... you realise this life is fleeting and inner peace is the most important thing, and my path is definitely prayer and I meditate as well. Money and fame aren't that powerful to me to change my personality.''
Meanwhile, John previously opened up about his childhood, living in Peckham, south London, with his two older siblings, Blessing and Grace.
He said: ''When I tell people where I was raised, they always go, 'Oof, how was that?' as if it was rough. I reckon I had a better childhood than most people who were raised in amazing environments. It was happy and active - playing on the estate, climbing trees, going to theatre clubs. There was so much community, so much to get involved in.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...