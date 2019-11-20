John Boyega is pleased about Finn's development in 'The Rise of Skywalker' after branding the characters as a ''comedic goody dude''.
John Boyega has opened up about how his character evolves in 'The Rise of Skywalker'.
The actor - who plays Finn in the 'Star Wars' franchise - wanted his character to be developed beyond being a ''comedic goofy dude who never gets stuff done''.
John told Entertainment Weekly: ''I definitely wanted more after 'Episode VIII' ('The Last Jedi'). ['Rise of Skywalker'] makes Finn's 'Episode VIII' arc makes more sense. We got to bring out a side of Finn we haven't seen.''
Finn has changed allegiances during the course of the trilogy, initially fighting as a Stormtrooper in the First Order before switching to the Resistance and Boyega believes he finally has a clear identity in this film.
He said: ''I don't know if Finn was fully confident about his position in 'Episode VIII' ('The Last Jedi'). In 'Episode IX' (The Rise of Skywalker) is where you have a Finn that now knows what team he fights for.
''There's very interesting beats with Finn in terms of his relations to other characters - there's an aura around him, a new kind of confident energy.''
The 27-year-old actor will play Finn for the final time in the film, which marks the end of the latest 'Star Wars' trilogy and the Skywalker Saga as a whole, but he admits that he is glad that his character has maintained a sense of ''mystery''.
He added: ''It feels OK, because, with just three films, there's still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don't know about him. It feels like, 'OK, cool. It's a balanced, right time.'''
John also opened up about how director J.J. Abrams encouraged the cast to improvise their dialogue.
He explained: ''J.J. came back with a new energy and new vibe. He wanted dialogue to be messy and natural, and that got all of us really excited.''
