John Boyega only wants to star in films that he would watch himself.

The 25-year-old actor - who can next be seen as Melvin Dismukes in Kathryn Bigelow's latest movie 'Detroit' - takes every project very seriously and he wants to amass a varied body of work which appeals to his own tastes as a viewer.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, John said: ''I have a consistent work ethic and do not work below it. I am serious with each project.

''I only want to be in things I want to watch. I have been able to have a mixture of experiences. The only differences in the process and the director.

'''Star Wars' is a whole different machine but 'Detroit' is special to me. I needed this project to get a new way of working.''

For John, part of the appeal of 'Detroit' - which is based around the 1960s race riots and the murder of three black men inside the Algiers Motel - was getting the chance to work with 'Maze Runner' actor Will Poulter.

He said: ''I always wanted to work with Will Poulter. About 10 years ago I went to an audition and saw him there and was like 'I love him'. I didn't get it but he did.''

Will - who also stars as evil police officer Krauss - also repaid the compliment and said the entire cast, which also included Hannah Murray and Anthony Mackie, developed a ''general love'' for each other.

Speaking at a press conference for the film at London's Claridge's hotel on Wednesday (16.08.17), he said: ''We were telling real stories and shedding light on the suffering that the victims suffered in this incident.

''It was appropriate to decompress when the cameras weren't rolling. We all have a general love and respect and real friendship. We all love each other.''

Jack Reynor, who also stars as a racist police officer, said the cast had a ''strong bond and trusting relationship'' with each other.

He said: ''We developed quite a strong bond and trusting relationship with each other. We all wanted to be part of one community making a statement on something that is a serious issue.''