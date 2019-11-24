John Boyega would love to see his world represented in a ''natural and cool way''.
The 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' actor loves to see more black actors and actresses ''growing into their own'' for their talent and not just skin colour.
He said: ''When you see a lot of people growing into their own and it's not just about their colour, it's about their talent, that's all you want. You want to see your world represented in a natural and cool way.''
John has made a lot of friends in Hollywood and spoke of how down to earth his friendship is with 'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright.
He added: ''I went to McDonald's in Dalston with Letitia all the time, and she would talk about what she was doing right now, everything that was going to happen.''
John is also close with 'Star Wars' director, Jj Abrams.
Speaking about their first meeting, he shared: ''I met him in America and he said he'd get me into something. I thought, 'Bulls**t. Don't try that LA s**t with me. You don't have to do that. It's cool to meet you, that's it.' But, bloody hell, he came through!''
John admits he's not so enamoured by the spotlight and has a ''grandad gene'' in him.
Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper's Style magazine, he added: ''I'm not attracted to a lot of the uppity stuff. Soho House, those tiny portions of food at parties - I'd rather just hang out with my friends. I've got a grandad gene, I like to be at home watching 'Cash in the Attic'. But when I want a vibe, I throw a house party or go to a club.''
