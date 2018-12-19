John Boyega is in talks to star in 'A Naked Singularity'.

The 'Star Wars' actor is in discussions for a role in Ridley Scott's upcoming legal drama, with 'It' co-writer Chase Palmer set to direct based on a script by David Matthews.

The movie is based on Sergio De La Pava's debut novel of the same name, which tells the story of a successful public defender in New York.

In the book, man's life begins to unravel after losing his first case.

Tony Ganz will produce alongside Ridley's own Scott Free Productions.

The news comes after Boyega recently admitted despite his huge success since appearing in 'The Force Awakens' in 2015, he wants to make sure he stays humble.

He said: ''You change in this process, but what changes the most is the way in which people react to you. Treating yourself like a human being is something you must constantly remember to implement, not for yourself but for the people who are closest to you - as they say back in my ends - 'so you don't get lost in the sauce.' ''

Meanwhile, John previously insisted he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.

He previously explained: ''The downside? You'll sometimes get it while walking on the street. I don't see myself as a celebrity. I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street.

''Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time. I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know.''