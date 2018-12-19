'Star Wars' actor John Boyega is in talks for a role in 'A Naked Singularity', which is based on Sergio De La Pava's debut novel of the same name.
John Boyega is in talks to star in 'A Naked Singularity'.
The 'Star Wars' actor is in discussions for a role in Ridley Scott's upcoming legal drama, with 'It' co-writer Chase Palmer set to direct based on a script by David Matthews.
The movie is based on Sergio De La Pava's debut novel of the same name, which tells the story of a successful public defender in New York.
In the book, man's life begins to unravel after losing his first case.
Tony Ganz will produce alongside Ridley's own Scott Free Productions.
The news comes after Boyega recently admitted despite his huge success since appearing in 'The Force Awakens' in 2015, he wants to make sure he stays humble.
He said: ''You change in this process, but what changes the most is the way in which people react to you. Treating yourself like a human being is something you must constantly remember to implement, not for yourself but for the people who are closest to you - as they say back in my ends - 'so you don't get lost in the sauce.' ''
Meanwhile, John previously insisted he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.
He previously explained: ''The downside? You'll sometimes get it while walking on the street. I don't see myself as a celebrity. I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street.
''Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time. I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...