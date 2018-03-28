London-born actor John Boyega has admitted that he is a ''big-time nerd''.
John Boyega thinks he's a ''big-time nerd''.
The 26-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Finn in the 'Star Wars' movies - has revealed that in spite of being one of the most sought-after performers in Hollywood, he has an obsession with anime figures.
He shared: ''I have Dragon Ball Z figures; I have Naruto figures. One Punch Man. I'm a nerd - I just do it right. Oh yeah, [I'm a] big time nerd.''
John stars as Jake Pentecost in the new Steven S. DeKnight-directed sci-fi film 'Pacific Rim Uprising', which is a sequel to the 2013 hit 'Pacific Rim', which was helmed by Guillermo del Toro.
The London-born actor has revealed he jumped at the chance to join the franchise when he was offered the role of Jake.
Speaking to Geek.com, he shared: ''Fundamentally, I was one of the fans who was questioning whether a sequel was going to happen, and whether Guillermo del Toro would take the helm.
''When I heard Legendary had plans for it in the future, I was excited like everybody else.''
Meanwhile, John recently revealed he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.
The British star hasn't changed his lifestyle since becoming a worldwide star, and he's not always eager to pose for selfies with fans.
Reflecting on the impact of fame, John explained: ''I don't see myself as a celebrity.
''I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street. Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time.
''I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know...''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...