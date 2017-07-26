'Star Wars' actor John Boyega has revealed loves treating his parents, Abigail and Samson.
John Boyega loves treating his parents.
The 25-year-old actor - who is best known for playing Finn in the 'Star Wars' franchise - has revealed his biggest ''rock star'' purchase since he's become an international film star has been buying a house for his parents, Abigail and Samson.
He said: ''I bought my mum and dad a house! I mean that's a way to do it.
''You know, I also think that's giving back to my king and my queen. So that's what I did.''
The London-born star admitted he's experienced a few ''pinch me'' moments over the last few years.
However, John only really realises how amazing his lifestyle is when he's doing interviews.
He told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It's strange, because you've been working towards the success for so long and to see it manifest, it's a huge blessing.
''But at the same time, a huge responsibility, 'cause not everybody gets this opportunity.''
Meanwhile, John recently admitted he wants to make a movie in Nigeria - the home country of his parents.
The actor is a highly sought-after star in Hollywood, but he is yearning to travel to the west African country, where his mother parents grew up, to make a Nollywood film in their honour.
John - who starred in Nigerian film 'Half of a Yellow Sun' in 2013 - recently posted on Twitter: ''Doing another movie in Nigeria would be a dream come true. Out of everything achieved this is on my mind!''
John also previously revealed he treated 'Star Wars' legend Harrison Ford to some Nigerian food while they were filming the 2015 hit 'The Force Awakens'.
He said: ''Harrison is a really great guy and someone who has a very big legacy. In order to break Harrison into the London culture I took him to the Old Kent Road to have some Nigerian food and he loved it.''
Linkin Park have returned to America's Billboard Chart following the tragic suicide of their frontman Chester Bennington last week.
The critically-acclaimed Netflix original series is making its return this October.
U2 took to Twitter to share a picture of 80,000 fans at their Dublin gig, but their photograph has hit headlines for the wrong reasons after a guy in...
Check out her hilarious dance battle with Jimmy Fallon.
It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...
First-time feature filmmaker Cornish invests plenty of energy and humour into this alien invasion thriller,...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...