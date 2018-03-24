London-born actor John Boyega has insisted he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.
John Boyega doesn't see himself as a celebrity.
The 26-year-old actor has quickly become one of Hollywood's most recognisable young performers, thanks to his appearances in the 'Star Wars' movies, but John has insisted he doesn't enjoy the recent attention that's come his way.
He explained: ''The downside? You'll sometimes get it while walking on the street.
''I don't see myself as a celebrity. I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street. Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time.
''I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know...''
The London-born star has made his fortune in the American movie business, where he claims there are more opportunities for black actors.
But John doesn't think that the lack of roles for black performers in the UK is caused by any kind of prejudice.
Reflecting on the situation, he told the Irish Times newspaper: ''There are more opportunities for black actors in the States. I wouldn't advise any black actor to seek a healthy career in the UK. But, to be honest, I don't think there's a stigma here.
''I think it's really just because America is a bigger place. The bigger the place, the more the opportunity. The TV and film industries are significantly busier. We are a small little island.''
John has relocated to Los Angeles for the sake of his acting career.
But the British star has admitted to missing the food and culture of his home city.
He said: ''I like the culture in LA, but I like London so much. I like the fact that it's a multicultural city.
''So culture doesn't mean just one thing. Sometimes I miss that. And also just the all-round dryness of British comedy. I love that.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...