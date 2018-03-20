John Boyega hasn't read the script for 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

The 26-year-old actor plays Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn in the new trilogy of the hit sci-fi franchise, and although he is set to reprise his role in the upcoming ninth instalment, Boyega said people don't ask him about it anymore because they want to be ''shocked and surprised''.

In an interview with Time Out London, Boyega said: ''I haven't read the script.

''When I do I'll know it all. It's cool [knowing before everyone else]. People don't even ask me about it.

''They want to be shocked and surprised.''

Boyega stars alongside Daisy Ridley, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac and Peter Mayhew and the new movies have also featured the return of 'Star Wars' legends Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher.

And the actor revealed the cast all have a WhatsApp group where they keep in touch with each other when not on the film set.

When asked whether he is in touch with the rest of the cast, he said: ''Yeah. Especially Daisy and Peter.

''We had a WhatsApp group until Oscar and Joonas [Suotamo, the new Chewbacca] changed their numbers.''

Although landing the role in the sci-fi franchise, Boyega believes there is no such thing as ''you've made it'' but joked he has a ''complicated'' relationship with sleep.

The 'Pacific Rim Uprising' star said: ''There's no such thing as 'you've made it'. You could relax, [but] that's not my way of doing things.

''I'm trying to get to know sleep again. We're at a complicated stage in our relationship.''

Boyega has also started his own production company, UpperRoom Productions, and admitted he has always wanted to develop his own content.

He said: ''I've always wanted to develop my own content.

''In Hollywood we need to see original stories with interesting perspectives right now.''