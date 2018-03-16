John Boyega had some concerns about creative decisions in 'Pacific Rim Uprising'.

The 25-year-old actor has landed his first leading role in the new Steven DeKnight movie - which is a sequel to the 2013 Guillermo Del Toro film - but despite having some concerns about decisions, Boyega admitted he felt a ''distinct connection'' to the director.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of his latest movie at Vue Cinema in London's Leicester Square on Thursday (15.03.18), Boyega said: ''I think creatively I was definitely concerned, you know, about decisions that were being made.

''But those are decisions on every project. If someone comes to me with a project I have to consider a few things so it was nothing out of the ordinary.

''But I felt a distinct connection to Steven.''

Although making a name for himself as a sci-fi actor after starring in the likes of 'Attack the Block', his latest film and his breakout role in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', the London-born actor wants to star in all genres.

He said: ''I'm going to do all of them. Just as I have been doing.

''I have a few projects but I'm just gonna bring them out when it's ready.''

The first film followed mankind's attempts to stop monstrous creatures known as Kaiju - who entered from breaches in the Pacific Rim - from destroying the planet.

Humans created giant robots called Jaegers - designed to be piloted by two humans locked together in a neural bridge.

However, humanity's hopes relied on a washed-up ex-pilot Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) and Stacker Pentecost (Idris Elba).

The new film - which is set 10 years after the original - follows Jake Pentecost, the son of hero Stacker who sacrificed himself to save the world, who rises up to stand against the evolved alien race Kaiju alongside a rogue Jaeger to prevent humanity's extinction.

Boyega stars alongside Scott Eastwood in the new sci-fi romp and Charlie Day and Burn Gorman who reprise their respective roles from the first movie.