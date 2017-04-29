John Boyega got dumped after his date found out about his 'Star Wars' role.

The 25-year-old actor may owe a lot to the space opera franchise because portraying Finn - a stormtrooper - in the 2015 instalment 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' catapulted him into the film industry but he has admitted it also cost him his love life at one point.

Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show' on Friday (28.04.17), he said: ''I went on a date in New York City and we were driving through Times Square and she asked, 'What do you do for a living?' I just pointed up at the 'Star Wars' billboard that showed me with a lightsaber and said, 'That!' That was the end of the relationship - the poster really affected her... I blocked her on my phone.''

But John hasn't always been the best with the ladies as he recently admitted that he used to take his love interests to the fast-food restaurant McDonald's as a youngster.

The down-to-earth hunk - who was born and raised in the underprivileged district of Peckham in South London - said: ''If you were getting the premium dating package back then you were getting taken to Peckham McDonald's and the cinema across the street. Done. That was all I could afford.''

Since appearing in the famous franchise, John has become one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood, but he's still managed to keep his private life under wraps.

Asked if he's currently single, he said earlier this month: ''I'm good. I've had various people try to find out [my status] but you'll have to run really fast to try and catch out a Peckham boy when it comes to what he's up to.''