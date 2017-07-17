John Boyega has revealed he received advice on women from Robert Downey Jr. and Orlando Bloom.
The 25-year-old actor has found himself catapulted into stardom since appearing as Finn in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', and has revealed he used his status as a rising Hollywood star to ask the two iconic actors for some helpful life advice.
John asked his agent to set up a meeting with 'Iron Man' actor Robert so that he could get tips on being famous. Whilst John was with the 52-year-old actor at his home, Orlando just happened to show up.
The 'Pacific Rim' actor recalled: ''It was time for me to sit down with someone who's been through the extremes of Hollywood. And to be given some tips as to how to stay stable.
''I'm not used to any of that stuff, hanging out with Iron Man on a day-to-day basis. I was just like, 'Bloody hell. Is this how the celebrities do?'''
Whilst discussing fame with Robert and 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star Orlando, 40, John made sure to ask about dating in Hollywood, as he would love to find someone he can settle down with for life.
When asked by the August issue of GQ magazine what he talked to the actors about, John said: ''Women. Women, women, women. My mom and dad have been together for 25 years, so that's the system I will follow.
''It's nice to survive with your companion by your side. I'm sure it's a good thing. But I've never experienced it. And people advise you as a celebrity, 'Make sure you get someone who doesn't care about your career.' Mmmm ... I disagree. [Robert and Orlando agreed that] she has to care about it to understand it.''
