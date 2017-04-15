John Boyega says his 'Star Wars' character is a ''big deal'' in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.
The 25-year-old actor plays Finn in the new trilogy of the popular sci-fi franchise which started with 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015, and has teased details about his character in the upcoming movie 'The Last Jedi', which is the eighth instalment in the saga.
He said: ''Finn's a big deal. Hes a big deal in the resistance now. I mean, you've got to think about it, between [episodes] VII and VIII, people have now heard about all the amazing things that he has done. And now he's, like, waving and saying hi to all the resistance ladies around. It is that kind of transition, it's crazy! It's a fun time.''
And John has also teased details of Finn's relationship with a new character named Rose, who will be played by Kelly Marie Tran.
He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Kelly's character is an absolute fan of Finn. She's so interested. It takes an interesting turn though as they get closer. The dynamic between them is very interesting. Finn sees a lot of himself in her, and she's still trying to figure out her place. She's not a soldier. She's not a pilot. She's trying to figure out what can she impart that's important to the good fight. And so they both have to figure that out together.''
Meanwhile, Kelly herself recently gave an insight into her character, and gushed about being given the chance to work on the popular film franchise.
She said: ''[Rose is] part of the resistance, she works in maintenance. Like [director] Rian [Johnson] said, she's kind of pulled into this journey, and someone who might not see herself as a hero, and that's kind of how she relates to me. I'm a total nerd. Part of me was like, 'Is this a dream? Pinch myself. Is this a dream?' That's kind of been the last two years of my life, a dream.''
