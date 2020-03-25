John Boyega felt like he was going ''home'' whilst working on 'They Cloned Tyrone', liking it to an American version of 'Attack the Block'.
The 28-year-old actor really enjoyed working on the Netflix movie as he felt it was the American version of 'Attack the Block', which launched his career.
He shared: ''This is me just going home for a bit ... Like, this is stateside 'Attack the Block' for me. I'm just more than excited to see a small little hood go through an alien experience. Yeah, maybe that's what I should do, just go from each country. Alien experience ... in Russia. Alien experience in ... China. We actually go to each country. But it's been really, really fun and I can't wait to start on that.''
And John enjoyed having ''fun'' on set, after two particularly intense projects.
He added to ABC Audio: ''I've just come off of two kind of intense projects. Chase Palmer's 'Naked Singularity' ... and then Steve McQueen's 'Small Axe'. So 'They Cloned Tyrone' is just a chance for me to have fun ... and chill.''
Meanwhile, John previously spoke about his struggles with fame, as he insisted he doesn't see himself as a celebrity.
He shared: ''The downside? You'll sometimes get it while walking on the street. I don't see myself as a celebrity. I walk on the street because I have always walked on the street. Sometimes somebody will ask for a selfie and it's not the right time. I have no problem being polite. But you're not always going to get the best response. Some people think: that's your job. That is understandable. But you know.''
