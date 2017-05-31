John Boyega has dropped the biggest hint that he's working on a ''bigger'' sequel to 'Attack the Block'.

The 25-year-old actor has revealed plans to reunite with film director Joe Cornish for another instalment of the 2011 sci-fi movie, in which he portrayed the character of Moses, the leader of a teen gang in South London who has to defend their block from an alien invasion.

In an interview with The Guardian, when asked whether there was chance of another movie with Cornish, he spilled: ''Absolutely! When I'm done with the play [Woyzeck] I'll start developing a whole bunch of things. Something bigger, based here in London for sure.''

And, although he hasn't spelled it out as a sequel to 'Attack the Block' or even a US remake or spin-off TV series, his description is similar to that given by Cornish, 48, back in 2011 when he discussed plans for a follow-up film.

At the time, he said that Boyega ''has this image of a bigger alien attack on London, as if the attack we saw in 'Attack The Block' was just the [first] wave and there's another wave of bigger creatures''.

He continued: ''He described to me this image of Moses leading a whole army of hood kids across the Thames, next to the houses of Parliament. So yeah it's really fun to think of stuff like that and what we could do.''

It was first rumoured the pair would reconnect last year.

At the time Boyega took to Twitter to tease the new project, writing: ''Saw Joe Cornish the other day. Yes. We are brainstorming. #somethingnew (sic)''

Meanwhile Boyega is voicing the character of Bigwig in the upcoming remake of 'Watership Down' and he admitted it's the first time his voice has been at its ''lowest''.

He added: ''I don't think I have an inner rabbit...Bigwig is a leader naturally, never had much fight for. It's the deepest my voice has been - I use the lowest register of my voice.''