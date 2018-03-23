John Boyega has said he doesn't think the ''reality'' of fame hasn't ''sunk in yet'' despite starring in one of the biggest movie franchises.
John Boyega said the reality of fame hasn't ''sunk in yet''.
The 26-year-old actor shot to fame as Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn in the latest 'Star Wars' trilogy, but although being recognised for his role in the sci-fi franchise, Boyega still hasn't lost the ''magic'' of seeing his face on posters and in trailers.
While appearing on 'This Morning' on Friday (23.03.18), Boyega was shown a video of his reaction to seeing the 2015 'The Force Awakens' trailer for the first time, and he said he was just ''reacting on that simple thing''.
He said: ''That was the first time I saw myself in a high budget Hollywood movie. I was just reacting on that simple thing.
''I think it's easy for a lot of us who gain this kind of success to lose out of the happiness of the small details.
''It's the magic of it. I'm still shocked and surprised every time I see something like that or a movie poster.
''The reality of it hasn't really sunk in just yet.''
Boyega - who is now starring in 'Pacific Rim Uprising', which he also produced - revealed how his family will take a ''bit longer'' to come to terms with his fame.
He said: ''For my family it will be a bit longer, they weren't the ones planning or working towards this thing. But they are happy.''
The actor also revealed he bought his parents a house and despite having a room there, he still hasn't slept there yet.
He said: ''Yeah, that's what you do in Nigerian culture for the people that brought you into the world and nurtured you.
''I've got a room there but I haven't actually slept there yet. My mum keeps asking when I am coming to stay over.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
After The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal reteam to...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...