John Boyega didn't agree with some of the creative choices made in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'.

The 27-year-old actor, who plays Finn in the sci-fi franchise, has admitted he was sceptical of certain decisions director Rian Johnson made on 'Episode VIII', especially his decision in the script to split-up all of the main heroes and give them separate story arcs.

He is not the only cast member to express doubt about the film, which was released in 2017, as Mark Hamill bemoaned the changes in his character Luke Skywalker's personality and demeanour.

Speaking to Hype Beast, Boyega said: '''The Last Jedi', if I'm being honest, I'd say that was feeling a bit iffy for me. I didn't necessarily agree with a lot of the choices in that and that's something that I spoke to Mark a lot about and we had conversations about it. And it was hard for all of us, because we were separated.

''I guess the original 'Star Wars' films there was much more of a trio feel where it was essentially about Luke's journey, but Han and Leia there was a strong dynamic. I don't know how quickly we're going to be able to establish that long-term dynamic with Nine ('The Rise of Skywalker'). But if it's exploring that dynamic, then that would be cool.''

Hamill, who has played Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker since the first 'Star Wars' film in 1977, previously expressed dissatisfaction with his role in 'The Last Jedi' which saw Luke living as a hermit after failing to restore the Jedi Order and through one mistake turning his nephew Ben Solo to the Dark Side leading to him becoming Kylo Ren (Adam Driver).

Luke is also reluctant to train Rey (Daisy Ridley) as a Jedi and thinks that the ancient order should die with him.

Hamill wanted his return to the franchise to show Luke more like the character that George Lucas originally created and he felt Johnson, 45, misunderstood what a Jedi stood for.

The 68-year-old actor said: ''I said to Rian, 'Jedis don't give up.' I mean, even if he had a problem, he would maybe take a year to try and regroup. But if he made a mistake, he would try and right that wrong. So, right there we had a fundamental difference, but it's not my story anymore.

''It's somebody else's story - and Rian needed me to be a certain way to make the ending effective. That's the crux of my problem.

''This is the next generation of Star Wars, so I almost had to think of Luke as another character. He's not my Luke Skywalker, but I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well.''