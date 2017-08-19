John Boyega has revealed Prince William and Harry and actor Tom Hardy were both filmed for 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', but he has no idea if they will be in the final cut of the movie.
John Boyega has confirmed Princes William and Harry and Tom Hardy recorded cameos for 'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi'.
The 25-year-old actor - who will reprise his role as former Stormtrooper Finn in the sequel - has revealed the royal brothers and the 'Dunkirk' star were both on set at Pinewood Studios last year, but hasn't confirmed or denied that they are set to play Stormtroopers or if their parts have been cut from the movie.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4, Boyega joked: ''I think they took that scene out.''
Moaning about how he's tired of keeping details of the movie under wraps, he added:
''I've had enough with those Prince William secrets, man. They came on set; they were there, man. Tom Hardy was there, too - I said it. I'm sick of hiding this.''
In April last year, William and Harry are believed to have been filmed alongside Boyega and Daisy Ridley (Rey).
A source said at the time: ''The line given was that they were going to have lunch and a private tour of the rest of the set. What really happened is that the director came over and told them it was time to 'get suited' and off they went to the wardrobe department.
''The princes dressed up in full Stormtrooper gear and filmed a scene in which Rey and Finn infiltrate a secret base.
''The rebel characters are in a lift with Benicio del Toro's character when a group of Stormtroopers enter - two of whom are William and Harry.''
A spokesman for the princes ''neither confirmed nor denied'' the royals' roles, adding: ''The princes had a great day showcasing the British talent behind 'Star Wars'.''
If William, Harry and Hardy do end up appearing as Stormtroopers, it will be the first celebrity to do so after Daniel Craig - who once featured in a London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony sketch with the princes' grandmother, Queen Elizabeth - appeared as Stormtrooper JB-007 in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015.
The actor says he isn't "holding out for more money or doing anything like that".
The drama will be making its return to the streaming service in the near future.
Charlie Cox explains why his character Daredevil 'doesn't have time' for Jessica Jones.
It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
The cast and crew of the hugely anticipated upcoming 'Star Wars' movie 'The Force Awakens'...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
By trying to include an entire acclaimed novel on-screen, first-time filmmaker Biyi Bandele waters down...
Riveting performances hold our attention even when this dark drama starts wallowing in the messy...
First-time feature filmmaker Cornish invests plenty of energy and humour into this alien invasion thriller,...
Why would aliens invade a housing estate in south London? That's the question a gang...