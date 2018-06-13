John Boyega has begged unhappy 'Star Wars' fans to give the cast a break.

The 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' star - who plays stormtrooper Finn in the 2017 movie - is fed up of being given a hard time by film fanatics who are not happy with the direction the franchise is heading.

He tweeted: ''If you don't like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You're not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!

''To the majority of Star Wars fans thank you for supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes. You understand that there is a process so much appreciated ! (sic)''

However, although the negativity is getting him down, the 26-year-old actor did expect it as he was warned by fellow 'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill - who has played Luke Skywalker since the very first film in 1977 - to beware of the aftermath.

Hamill tweeted Boyega: ''Be careful there son- the last time I let a fan put themself in my shoes, they just took off running & sold them on Ebay.''

Boyega replied: ''Don't worry dad ! I got spares !''

However, the young star didn't want his feed to be filled with negativity as he signed off by revealing that he is about to begin filming 'Star Wars: Episode IX'.

He said: ''EP 9 loading... see ya! (sic)''

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Boyega revealed that the late Carrie Fisher had taught him to have confidence in himself.

The late actress - who passed away in December 2016 aged 60 - appeared a Princess Leia alongside Boyega in the two most recent 'Star Wars' films.

He revealed Fisher had taught him: ''Be who you are, and let the world judge you how they will. Her freedom gave me the strength to say, 'I don't care what you guys think. Because for you to have an opinion on me, I must've made it to a certain point.''