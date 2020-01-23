'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor John Boyega has bought his mom and dad a house.
John Boyega bought his mom and dad a house.
The 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' actor took to social media to reveal the moment he surprised Samson and Abigail with their own home.
Speaking on an Instagram video, he said: ''I just bought my mom and dad a house. I've always wanted to do that. I'd like to say thank you for everything that you've done. I've decided to do a secret project for a few months and I'm here to tell you there's no interview. That was a lie. This is your house that I'm presenting to you. This is your new house, it belongs to you. There's no lie, this is your house. We've been planning this for four to five months. It's a small token, but I just thought it's best that you live in an environment and place where you're happy and you have space and privacy. Congratulations.''
And John was full of gratitude to his parents for all they had done for him.
He added: ''It's your prayers that has got this because the skill and ability that I've received has been from your prayers and I cannot ignore what God has used my parents to do in my life. And this is just my physical appreciation. Honestly from the bottom of my heart, thank you so so much for everything you've done.''
The 27-year-old actor - who hails from Peckham, south London - admitted his parents have become his ''babies'' the older that they get.
He shared: ''As your parents get older, they become your babies. They're curious every day about who you are as a person. I can tell that my parents are very much aware of the limited time a human being has on this planet. And they're really trying as much as possible just to communicate. They're always showing love. We've managed to build such a nice bond. It's cool.''
